Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $276,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

