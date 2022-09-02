Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 704 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

