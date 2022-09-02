Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

