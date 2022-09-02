Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.