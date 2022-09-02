Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,603 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

