Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $88.53 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

