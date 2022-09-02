Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROBO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.41.

