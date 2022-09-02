Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $231.44. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

