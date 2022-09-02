Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

