Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,206 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.