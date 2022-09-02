C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Down 19.3 %

C3.ai stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 146.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 378,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.