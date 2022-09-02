ByteNext One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,973.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $277,690.80 and $6,973.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015700 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.