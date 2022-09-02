Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Burnham Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.