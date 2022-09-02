Bunzl’s (BNZL) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Bunzl Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,792 ($33.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,115.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,966.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,909.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26).

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

