Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

