Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 3.5 %

BBW stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.