Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 56,059 shares traded.

Buffalo Coal Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 million during the quarter.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

