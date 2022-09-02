Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.
Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.
