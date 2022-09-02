Brokerages Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target at $106.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

