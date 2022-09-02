Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $10.25

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

OMER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

