Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $10.25

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
OMER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Omeros Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omeros (OMER)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.