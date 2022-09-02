British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.