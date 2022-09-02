Brett G. Taylor Sells 29,100 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 71.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 308,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

