Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRAG. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.