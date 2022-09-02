Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Insider Activity at Brady

Institutional Trading of Brady

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.