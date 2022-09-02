BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

BOX Trading Down 0.2 %

BOX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 1,635,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

