Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843,130 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 23,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,718. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

