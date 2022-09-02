Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.09. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.61 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

