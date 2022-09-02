Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

