Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,856.24. 11,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,897. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2,090.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

