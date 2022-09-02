BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.32 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $57,097.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.