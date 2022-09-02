Bollard Group LLC Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of RAMP opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

