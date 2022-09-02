Bollard Group LLC Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1,411.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

