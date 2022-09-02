Bollard Group LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD opened at $181.31 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

