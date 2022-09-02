Bollard Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $28,252,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 43.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,976,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,950,000 after buying an additional 413,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

