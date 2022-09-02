Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

EOG opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

