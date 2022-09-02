Bollard Group LLC Buys New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 112,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 234,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 374,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 612,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

