Bollard Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $19,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $18,614,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,343,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,762 shares of company stock valued at $30,890,680. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $296.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.71. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

