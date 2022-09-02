Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Boise Cascade by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCC opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.