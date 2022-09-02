Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.