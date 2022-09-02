BMO Capital Markets Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.65.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$122.89. 976,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.