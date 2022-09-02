BMO Capital Markets Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.65.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$122.89. 976,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
