BMO Capital Markets Trims Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Target Price to C$1.60

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
Shares of BCM opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
