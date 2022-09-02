Bluzelle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.45 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and $10.45 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,699,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

