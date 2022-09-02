Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,825 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up about 2.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 94,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

