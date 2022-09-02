Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

