Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

