Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. 103,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,123,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

