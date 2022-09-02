Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.99 on Friday, hitting $677.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,684. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

