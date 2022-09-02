Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 3.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 44,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

