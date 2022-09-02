Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. 52,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock worth $14,016,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

