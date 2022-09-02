Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

WTRG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 9,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

